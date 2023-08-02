GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Garden City has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to the Finney County Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Jemie Mehammed has been charged with one count of attempted murder in the first degree as the result of an investigation by the Garden City Police Department.

The FCAO says the charge arises from an “incident” that took place in Garden City on July 1.

According to the GCPD, on July 2, officers were dispatched to the report of a fight in the 300 block of College Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man who had been beaten and stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital and then later flown to Colorado for the extent of his injuries.

An investigation revealed Mehammed as a suspect.

Mehammed is being held on a $200,000 bond. His next hearing date is scheduled for Aug. 28.