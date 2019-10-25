Garden City man convicted of child sex crimes

Crime

by: KSN News

Douglas Heit (Courtesy: KBI)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 50-year-old Garden City man has been convicted of two child sex crime-related charges.

Douglas Heit pleaded no contest in Finney County District Court to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

A judge accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. The charges fall under Jessica’s Law because the victim was under 14 years of age. 

The crimes were committed in August 2018. The charges stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Garden City Police Department.

