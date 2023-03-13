WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Garden City man has been sentenced to repay nearly $80,000 that he illegally took from his father’s bank accounts.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach’s office said 53-year-old Abelio Carvajal Jr. was sentenced in Sumner County District Court on one count of mistreatment of an elder person. He pleaded guilty to the charge in early February.

The attorney general’s office said between Aug. 22, 2016, and April 2, 2018, Carvajal Jr. took money out of his father’s bank accounts for his own benefit, as well as acquired a home equity loan on his father’s house that was later repossessed and sold for failure to make payments on the loan.

The Mulvane Police Department and investigators with the fraud and abuse litigation division of the Kansas attorney general’s office investigated the case.

To report suspected abuse, neglect or exploitation of an adult in the community, telephone the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-922-5330. If elder abuse, neglect or exploitation occurred in a nursing home, hospital, etc., call the elder abuse hotline at 1-800-842-0078. In the event of an emergency, contact your local law enforcement or call 911.