GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Garden City was shot and killed during an altercation with family members Monday morning.

According to the Garden City Police Department (GCPD), they received a call around 5:20 a.m. for the report of a shooting in the 2600 block of N. 3rd Street.

Upon arrival, the GCPD says they found 27-year-old Braxtyn Loyd, who was shot, inside the residence.

He was taken to an area hospital and then transferred to a hospital in Wichita, where he later died, according to the GCPD.

The GCPD says an investigation revealed that Loyd was picked up by a family member after a night out. An altercation later ensued between the two and another family member inside the residence. The GCPD says Loyd allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened the family members when he was shot.

An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.