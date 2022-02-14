GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man. It happened just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of N. 5th Street.

When officers arrived, they found Jesus Hector Flores still alive but in critical condition. He died at St. Catherine Hospital.

Investigators say they identified two people they believe were involved in the shooting.

They found 18-year-old Alexander Goetting of Garden City and booked him into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and weapons violations.

They found 28-year-old Dalton Pister of Garden City in Scott City. The Scott City Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff’s Office helped GCPD with the arrest.

Officers booked Pister into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Police say they are still investigating and will not release any other details yet.