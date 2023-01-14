WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Saturday morning.

A news release from GCPD says the stabbing occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of N. Taylor Plaza in Garden City. Police say Joel Chanez, 39, is suspected of stabbing a 35-year-old victim during a verbal altercation.

Chanez was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt with black vest, blue jeans, and cowboy boots. He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If located or if you have information on Chanez, please call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300.