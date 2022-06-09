GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Garden City woman had a scare early Thursday morning. She called 911 around 1:40 a.m. and said a stranger was inside her apartment. The woman had locked herself in her bedroom until the police arrived.

When officers got to the apartment near Chainey Street and Labrador Boulevard, they found a 31-year-old man and his large dog.

According to investigators, the man had allegedly broken into the apartment, took dog food and fed it to his dog.

Police arrested him on suspicion of aggravated burglary and criminal damage. They took his dog to the Garden City Animal Shelter.