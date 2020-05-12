Garden City PD: Wanted suspect uses weapon to threaten woman

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City Police say they arrested a man after he used a weapon to threaten a woman.

Police said they became aware of the threat Monday. They say they learned the suspect, Roderick Brown, 31, had outstanding warrants out of Arkansas for a number of alleged crimes, including terroristic threat, sexual assault, failure to register for child sex offenses, and aggravated assault.

The GCPD requested help from the Garden City SWAT team. The SWAT team served a search warrant at 2615 North Main Street, Apt. 7A, Monday at 6:51 p.m.

Police say they found Brown inside the apartment and they arrested him without incident.

Brown was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

Police have sent the case to the Finney County Attorney’s Office.

