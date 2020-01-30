Garden City police arrest man for allegedly strangling a woman

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police arrested a man after he allegedly strangled a woman.

On Wednesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of East Fulton Ave. for a fight between a man and a woman. They located 39-year-old Tommy Lee Aguilar and a woman known to him. He was detained and separated from the woman.

Police said their investigation revealed a fight occurred between the two at a prior location, and the woman tried to get away from him. She fled to East Fulton where officers intervened.

Officers said the woman sustained multiple and significant injuries as the result of the beating.

Police said Aguilar was booked on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery, violation of a protection order, and interference of a law enforcement officer.

LATEST STORIES: