Garden City police arrest suspect in murder of El Conquistador owner

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police arrested a suspect in the murder of El Conquistador owner Ernest Ortiz.

Marcus William Roady (Courtesy: Kansas Department of Corrections)

Ortiz, 69, died from gunshot wounds Thursday night in the parking lot of restaurant located at 1601 Buffalo Jones Ave.

On Monday, Garden City police arrested Marcus William Roady of Garden City in the 300 block of Hillside Ave. Roady was booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder.

Roady is on parole for drug and criminal damage convictions in Sedgwick and Finney counties.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and last week, they said the motive could be a possible robbery.

Police said their thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Ortiz.

