Garden City Police asking for assistance in armed robbery

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, Jan. 18, around 3:40 a.m., officers of the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) were dispatched to 950 N. Jennie Barker for an aggravated robbery.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown man dressed in black and wearing a black ski mask approached his vehicle and tapped on the driver’s side window with a knife, demanding that the victim give him everything he had. The victim complied. He rolled down the window and gave him an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The GCPD is asking for assistance from the community. If anyone witnessed this incident or has information related to this incident, they can call the GCPD at 620-276-1300. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807. They may also anonymously text their tip to GCPD: text GCTIP and the tip to Tip411 (847411).