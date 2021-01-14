Garden City police asking for public’s help to locate murder suspect

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is asking for the public’s help Thursday to locate a 40-year-old suspect who is wanted for first-degree murder

According to Garden City police, 40-year-old Moses Joel Guerrero is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has scars on the back of his head, the center chest, left arm, right arm, and the center of his forehead.

Guerrero’s last known address is 1811 W. Mary St. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Guerrero or his whereabouts is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300, or leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807, or text GCTIP to 847411.