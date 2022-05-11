GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department (GCPD) will file an affidavit with the Finney County Attorney’s Office requesting charges of a criminal threat on a local student.

The request comes after the GCPD received a report about a possible criminal threat between students at Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center (BSIC) on Wednesday, May 11.

According to the GCPD, officers learned that a 13-year-old student made statements that scared other students, including a specific threat toward one student.

The GCPD and USD 457 encourage parents to remind their child to immediately report any information about any school safety-related incidents to administrators, staff and/or the Garden City Police Department.