GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department is investigating the death of a 58-year-old man who was stabbed early Thursday morning.

Police say they got the call to the 400 block of E. Santa Fe Street at 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Robert Gallardo Molina, who had been wounded inside the home. Molina was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The GCPD says its initial investigation has determined that Molina forced entry into the home. Police say Molina got into an altercation with a man living in the home, and Molina was stabbed.

Police have detained the man, but they have not arrested him. They say they are still investigating.