Garden City police arrest suspect in shooting that left man injured

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are investigating a shooting that happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 12000 block of Cactus Drive.

Police arrived and found 27-year-old Manuel Acevedo with a gunshot wound to the leg. They arrested 37-year-old Manuel Jesus Macias, Jr. on suspicion of aggravated assault, attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics.

A second suspect, later identified as a victim, was located in a corn field.

Police said there were drugs found at the home.

