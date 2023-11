GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers with the Garden City Police Department have arrested a 24-year-old Garden City man after investigating a rape case.

On Tuesday, a woman on the west side of the city told police that a man she knows went to her home, broke her cell phone, sexually assaulted her, and then left.

Police later found the man and booked him into jail on suspicion of rape and criminal damage.

KSN News does not name suspects unless they have been charged.