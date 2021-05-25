Garden City police investigating homicide after man dies from shooting

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department said a 33-year-old man is dead following a shooting late Monday night.

Police responded to the shooting around 11:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of N. 9th Street.

Officers found the man in the street who had been shot. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where he later died. He has been identified as Eraclio Hernandez Jr.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you have information, contact the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807 or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

