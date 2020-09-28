Garden City police investigating homicide at motel on Sunday

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at a motel on Sunday.

Police responded to the Sunflower Inn around 11:30 a.m. for a man not breathing. Police said they were taken to a room by staff. They found 23-year-old Alec Cantu dead on the floor. Cantu had signs of trauma to his body. Police said an altercation took place inside the motel room.

The Finney County Sheriff’s Office found Cantu’s abandoned vehicle in the Arkansas River about two hours before. It had been vandalized.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

