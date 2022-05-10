GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers with the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, Garden City police responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of A St. around 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is currently unknown.

An investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, GCPD asks you to call the police department at 620-276-1300, or Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807.