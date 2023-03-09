GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Garden City says a 56-year-old man has been caught after leading them on a chase through two counties.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 500 block of Inge Avenue, where they learned a Chevy 1500 pickup had just been stolen. Police soon spotted the vehicle in the 3200 block of E. Highway 50 near a truck stop and tried to pull the driver over.

The driver refused to stop for police, and the Finney County Sheriff’s Office soon joined the chase. Stop sticks were deployed to try to stop the suspect, but police say the man tried to run over the officers who were deploying them.

The suspect continued east into Gray County, and deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit. The suspect continued past Ingalls before coming to a stop at mile marker 99, where he was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Finney County jail on suspicion of:

Three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer

Flee and elude

Three counts of interference with a law enforcement officer

Theft

Reckless driving

No valid driver’s license

No one was seriously hurt in the pursuit.