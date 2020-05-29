Live Now
Garden City police looking for suspect in drive-by shooting

Crime
Jalen Paxson

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police are looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Hazel.

The victims stated they returned home and saw a suspicious vehicle nearby. The vehicle pulled up beside them and shots were fired. The victims told police they had small children in the car.

In a news release, police identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jalen Paxson. Police said Paxson has not been located.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 275-7807.

