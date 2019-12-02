Garden City police looking for Target burglary suspect

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police said a burglary suspect is on the run after breaking into the Target store early Sunday. It happened around 4 a.m.

Police were called to the store after an employee notified the department that the internal alarms were going off inside.

When police arrived, they found broken glass to a door. They learned an unknown man entered the business and damaged property. He also took several items before leaving the store heading north.

The man was wearing white or light-colored pants, black hoodie, and dark-colored clothing material covering his face. The man was last seen running northbound from the store.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. You can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

