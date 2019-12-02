Breaking News
Teenager killed in shooting at west Wichita club

Garden City police looking for Target burglary suspect

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Target (KSN File Photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police said a burglary suspect is on the run after breaking into the Target store early Sunday. It happened around 4 a.m.

Police were called to the store after an employee notified the department that the internal alarms were going off inside.

When police arrived, they found broken glass to a door. They learned an unknown man entered the business and damaged property. He also took several items before leaving the store heading north.

The man was wearing white or light-colored pants, black hoodie, and dark-colored clothing material covering his face. The man was last seen running northbound from the store.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident, or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. You can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories