GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police say they have made two arrests in recent auto burglaries.

On Nov. 3, officers located a 24-year-old man in the parking lot of Western Motors who admitted to breaking into vehicles on the lot.

Two days later, officers located a 35-year-old man at an apartment who was arrested in connection to four other auto burglaries.

Raymon Herrera and Ernest V. Whisler were booked on suspicion of burglary charges.