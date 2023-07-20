GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An arrest has been made in a homicide that happened in March of 2021 in Garden City.

Around 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, 2021, Garden City Police responded to the 1400 block of W. Fulton on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, 32-year-old Victor Cabrera was found with a gunshot wound to his head.

EMS took him to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment. He was transferred by air to Ascension Via Christi – St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, where he later died.

Police say a 39-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday following a traffic stop. He has been booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated intimidation of a witness, and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

It is KSN policy not to identify a suspect until they have been formally charged in court with a felony crime.