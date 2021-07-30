Garden City police say man injured in shooting outside of hotel room

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police said a man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning outside of his hotel room. It happened in the Magnuson Hotel lot.

Police said the victim was in the north parking lot working on his semi-truck when he was approached by the suspect.

The suspect allegedly had a handgun and fired at the victim. The victim told officers he thought several gunshots fired and was struck in the leg by one of them. He was transported to St. Catherine Hospital for treatment.

Garden City police said they arrested 47-year-old Clayton Mays, from Piedmont, Missouri, at the hotel. He was booked on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

