GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Garden City Police are warning about a scam involving t-shirt sales.

The department insists they’re not selling any kind of merchandise, “Despite their popularity.” However, someone is posing as the department online, sending links for people to purchase official Garden City Police Department t-shirts.

Police say it’s not them and they have not contracted with any vendors to sell them. If you think you may be a victim of this scam or something similar, you can contact Garden City Police at (620) 276-1300.