GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – It is the two-year anniversary of the murder of a Garden City restaurant owner.

Ernest Ortiz, 69, was found in the parking lot of the El Conquistador Restaurant with several gunshot wounds. He later died.

Police arrested a suspect but later released him. Ortiz’s murder is still under investigation.

If you have a tip call the Garden City Police Department at (620) 276-1300 or submit anonymously by texting 847411.