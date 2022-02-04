WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A taxi driver who gave someone a ride in the early hours of Friday morning in Garden City was robbed at knifepoint. Now, the police want to find the thief.

Around 2 a.m. Friday, Garden City police officers went to the 500 block of Conkling Avenue for the report of an aggravated robbery. A taxi driver told officers it had just happened.

Investigators learned the driver picked up a customer in the 1800 block of Comanche Drive and took the man to the 500 block of Conkling Avenue. When they got to the location, the man pulled out a knife and demanded the driver give him all the money he had.

The victim gave the robber some money, and then the man ran away, heading south. Officers searched the area but did not find him.

The driver told police the man was in his early 20s, heavyset, with a black coat and circular prescription-style glasses.

If you have information that could help police solve the crime, call 620-276-1300. If you want to remain anonymous, call Garden City Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807.