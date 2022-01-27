GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officers from the Garden City Police Department (GCPD) were dispatched to northwestern Garden City for a report about a domestic situation on Thursday, Jan. 26, around 2:50 p.m.

According to the GCPD, the call informed officers that a man had been stabbed by a woman he knew in the presence of a small child.

Maria Herrera-Chavez, 26. Courtesy: Finney County.

Upon investigation, officers were informed that the man had returned to his home after running errands and became involved in a verbal argument with a woman.

GCPD identified the woman as Maria Herrera-Chavez, 26, of Garden City. She became upset and allegedly stabbed him with a pocket knife in front of a small child.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Herrera-Chavez was arrested and lodged in the Finney County Jail and could face charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated child endangerment.