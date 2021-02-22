Gardner man arrested in connection with riot at U.S. Capitol

FILE – This Thursday, June 14, 2018, file photo, shows the FBI seal at a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

GARDNER, Kan. (KSNW) – A Gardner man was arrested for an alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a joint session of Congress to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

The FBI says Ryan Keith Ashlock was taken into custody without incident agents. He was booked on federal charges of conspiracy; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; obstruction of justice/Congress; knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

On Feb. 11 Kansas City-area suspects, William Norman Chrestman, of Olathe; Christopher Charles Kuehne, of Olathe; and Louis Enrique Colon, of Blue Springs; were also arrested in the Capitol riot.