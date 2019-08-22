Gas station robbed in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is working to find a suspect who robbed a gas station Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Rock Road.

Police said a 26-year-old employee at the store said a suspect entered, indicated he a gun and demanded money. He ran from the business after the robbery. The suspect was described as being in his teens. He was wearing a black hooded shirt and pants.

If you know anything about the crime, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111 or investigators at (316) 268-4407.

