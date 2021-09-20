Gaskill going to trial for participation in swat call that left Wichita man dead

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Shane Gaskill, 19, of Wichita, Kan., leaves the federal court in Wichita, Kan. Gaskill, an online gamer whose dispute over a $1.50 bet sparked a hoax call that resulted in police shooting a man who lived at his old address has struck a deal with prosecutors for an alternative to prosecution. U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren approved on Friday, May 24, 2019 the joint motion for deferred prosecution that had been filed earlier in the day by prosecutors and the attorney for 20-year-old Shane Gaskill of Wichita. (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas gamer whose online dispute with another player sparked a deadly hoax call will have to face a jury after court filings indicate he violated the terms of a diversion deal he made with prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren granted on Monday the government’s motion to resume prosecution of Shane Gaskill of Wichita and set a jury trial for Oct. 5. Gaskill is charged with conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts in connection with a series of events in 2017 that culminated in the fatal police shooting of 28-year-old Andrew Finch at his family’s home in Wichita. The death drew national attention to “swatting,” a form of retaliation in which someone reports a false emergency to get authorities to descend on an address.

A February 2021 court filing indicates that “on February 2, 2021, the government was advised by the U.S. Probation Office that the defendant had violated the conditions of his diversion” and the U.S. Attorney’s office indicates its intent to reinstate the prosecution.

In March, Gaskill’s attorney responded to the filing, saying “Mr. Gaskill has not violated any laws and has refrained from the use of alcohol and drugs. He has submitted his apology letter and has paid all fees.” His attorney said Gaskill had “difficulty completing the requirements for his GED” and cited Gaskill was not able to sign up for online classes by March, due to increased demands on online learning, due to the pandemic, but was learning in person, as of March 9.

Gaskill was one of three people involved in the swatting call. The other two were both sentenced to prison.