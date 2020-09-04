GCPD: Man tried to use a firework as a weapon against an officer

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Garden City Police Department has arrested a man they say tried to fire a roman candle style firework at an officer.

Police say they went to the 900 block of Safford Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday to investigate a reckless driver who fled from a vehicle.

Braulio Guy Ortiz (Photo from Finney County Jail)

The officers say they saw Braulio Guy Ortiz, 31, of Garden City, being agitated and intoxicated. They say he yelled obscenities at them while carrying the firework.

The officers say he went inside his home and came back with a blow torch. They say he tried to light the firework and pointed it at one of the police officers while walking toward the officer.

Police say he refused to listen to orders to drop the items, but they managed to take him into custody.

Ortiz was booked into the Finney County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

