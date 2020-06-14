Geary County child killed in shooting

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A child is dead after a shooting in Geary County.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a house on Clarks Creek Road around 2 p.m. on Sunday. That’s where they found a child with a gunshot.

Paramedics rushed the child to the Geary Community Hospital.

The sheriff’s office said they are waiting to talk with family before releasing any more details about the investigation.

