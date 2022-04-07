HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said a Good Samaritan was robbed and battered when she stopped to help a woman stuck on the side of the road Tuesday. It happened at about 8:40 p.m. on Kansas Highway 14 about eight miles south of Crupper’s Corner.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman flagged the Good Samaritan down saying her car broke down and she needed a ride home. The woman acted sick and needed help to the Good Samaritan’s car. As the Good Samaritan was assisting the woman, another suspect approached and pointed a gun at the back of her head.

The Good Samaritan was instructed to get back into her car where she was battered and robbed of her purse and jewelry.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small, four-door, older model, light-colored passenger car. The suspect vehicle was last seen going northbound on K-14.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office says if you saw a black SUV and a small passenger car stopped on the side of the road, they would like you to contact them at 620-694-2735 or Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).