WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend man was arrested on Friday after allegedly walking into the sheriff’s office with an air rifle.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says just before 3 p.m., a 28-year-old man entered the administrative offices in Great Bend carrying a rifle.

The sheriff’s office says he was angry because deputies had served him a protection from abuse order earlier in the day.

A news release said the suspect threatened sheriff’s office personnel and appeared to be extremely agitated.

Barton County Undersheriff Steve Billinger disarmed the man with the assistance of other law enforcement. There were no injuries to the suspect or sheriff’s personnel because of the incident.

The man was booked into the Barton County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, as well as other charges.