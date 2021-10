Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A 33-year-old Great Bend was arrested Sunday for alleged child sex crimes.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded south of Great Bend for a sex offense involving a juvenile Saturday evening.

Deputies investigated and arrested Gary G. Smith III on Sunday. He was booked on suspicion of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy.

The sheriff’s office said Smith is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.