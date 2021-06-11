Great Bend man arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug charges

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office said a Great Bend man was arrested on suspicion of weapons and drug charges.

Matthew Jones (Courtesy: Barton County Sheriff’s Office)

On Thursday, sheriff’s detectives and deputies executed a search warrant at two locations. One in the 1800 block of Jackson St. and another at an adjoining building on 18th Street.

During the investigation, deputies located multiple firearms hidden in a wall. At least one of the firearms was stolen, others are suspected to be modified to function fully automatic. Homemade suppressors were also found. Thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized.

The sheriff’s office arrested 55-year-old Matthew Jones on suspicion of meth possession, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of a fully automatic firearm, and criminal possession of a suppressor and stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is involved in the case.