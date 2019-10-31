Great Bend man arrested with Rx drugs, meth, and a firearm

Swen Finnigan age 37-years-old of Great Bend, was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail. (Courtesy: Barton County Sheriffs Office

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is in jail following a routine traffic stop resulting in a police canine discovering methamphetamine, prescription pharmaceuticals and a handgun.

Deputy Sheriff Nicholas Katzenmeier and K-9 Officer Maxx conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of N.E. Baker, North of the City of Great Bend at about 1:30 a.m Wednesday morning.

During the course of the traffic stop, the canine was deployed and indicated the presence of controlled substances inside the vehicle.

Further investigation by the deputies revealed suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, prescription pharmaceuticals and a .45 caliber handgun.

The driver, identified as Swen Finnigan age 37-years-old of Great Bend, was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail.

Finnigan was booked on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and criminal use of a weapon.

Finnigan is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

