LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) — A Great Bend man faces charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. Investigators say the crime allegedly happened in Larned.

Shelby Lee Starr (Photo provided by Pawnee County Attorney)

Shelby Lee Starr, 48, appeared before a magistrate judge in Pawnee County Court Wednesday.

Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett said the court appearance was a preliminary hearing for one count of aggravated indecent liberties. However, after Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell saw the evidence, she bound Starr over on two counts of aggravated indecent liberties.

McNett said the alleged acts involved lewd fondling and happened at separate homes in Larned sometime between 2016 and the summer of 2017. But it wasn’t until this past February that someone contacted the Kansas Department of Children and Families, and the Larned Police Department began investigating.

Starr was arrested on April 1 and has been held in Pawnee County since then with a bond set at $100,000 cash or surety.

His arraignment is set for Oct. 26.