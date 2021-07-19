Great Bend police investigating a homicide at Best Western motel

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend authorities are investigating a homicide that happened at the Best Western on Sunday.

At around 11: 50 p.m., the Great Bend Police Department and EMS were dispatched to 2920 10th St.

Police found 39-year-old Micah Merryman-Scifres on the ground, bleeding and not moving. He was pronounced dead.

Great Bend police said they are looking for a 36-year-old Elias Trego as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen in a dark-colored four-door passenger car with unknown Texas license plates.  

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories