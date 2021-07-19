Great Bend police investigating a homicide at Best Western motel

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend authorities are investigating a homicide that happened at the Best Western on Sunday.

At around 11: 50 p.m., the Great Bend Police Department and EMS were dispatched to 2920 10th St.

Police found 39-year-old Micah Merryman-Scifres on the ground, bleeding and not moving. He was pronounced dead.

Great Bend police said they are looking for a 36-year-old Elias Trego as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen in a dark-colored four-door passenger car with unknown Texas license plates.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.