Great Bend police looking for two men in connection to shooting

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police are looking for two men in connection to a shooting. The shooting happened late Tuesday in the 5600 block of 10th Street.

Officers arrived and found a 23-year-old Richard Fletcher Jr. with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

He was transported to The University of Kansas Health Systems Great Bend Campus, and later flown to Wichita with critical injuries

The Great Bend Police Department has identified two men who may be connected. They are identified as 20-year-old Ismael Montelongo and 19-year-old Noah Holden.

Montelongo and Holden were last seen driving westbound from 10th & Patton in a tan 2003 GMC Yukon bearing Kansas handicapped tag 72583. Montelongo and Holden are considered to be armed and dangerous, so please contact local law enforcement if you have any information about their locations.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact the Great Bend Police Dept at (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300.

LATEST STORIES: