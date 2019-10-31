Great Bend police make arrest in aggravated indecent liberties with child investigation

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A man from Great Bend has been arrested and charged with suspected aggravated indecent liberties with a child following a police investigation that began in September.

Nicholas Schwerdtfeger was arrested Wednesday on a district warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and transported to the Barton County Detention Center.

The arrest stems from a report made to Great Bend Police officers and staff of a sex offense at the Great Bend Middle School. Officers began investigating the report from a teen student regarding an incident that occurred in September.

The case was sent to the Barton County Attorneys office and an arrest warrant was issued for Schwerdtfeger.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information in reference to the case is urged to contact Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300