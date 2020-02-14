Great Bend registered sex offender sentenced to 24 plus years

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Wayne Wasson (Courtesy: KBI)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A registered sex offender from Great Bend was sentenced Thursday to a little over 24 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

A federal jury convicted Wayne Benjamin Wasson, 60, on four counts of uploading child pornography to the internet and one count of possessing child pornography.

During a trial, a prosecutor presented evidence that Yahoo and Google detected child pornography originating from Wasson’s home. The digital trail led investigators to Wasson, who admitted he had received child pornography via Skype and had operated a number of other accounts. Investigators found child pornography within the accounts and on Wasson’s devices.

Wasson registered as a sex offender in 2007 following a conviction for possession of child pornography.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories