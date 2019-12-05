Great Bend woman arrested after narcotics search

by: KSN News

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – A 31-year-old Great Bend woman was arrested for a failure to appear warrant through Great Bend Municipal Court.

On Wednesday at 1:15 p.m., Great Bend police executed a narcotics search warrant at a located at a home on 1200 9th Street.

During a search of the home, police discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Tiffany Wedgeworth was arrested and transported to the Barton County Detention Center on the arrest warrant and multiple narcotic violations.

