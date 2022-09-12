Editor’s note: This story has been changed to remove the date that Weir appeared before a judge.

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The great-grandson of Maryln Valeta Harvey, 81, is out of the hospital and now in jail in connection to her murder. The Andover Police Department booked Tristan Paul Weir, 23, into jail last week. He is charged with:

Maryln Harvey (Photo provided by family)

Second-degree murder

Aggravated robbery

Theft

Criminal damage to property

Harvey was murdered the last weekend of August. Andover police say she picked up her great-grandson from the Sedgwick County Jail, where he had been for a year. Later, on the afternoon of Aug. 28, she was found badly injured in her apartment at Summerfield Senior Living, near Central and Andover Road. She died at the hospital.

Police say Harvey’s car was missing, so they started searching for it. They found it, and they say Weir was nearby in a Wichita cemetery. Police say he was unresponsive, and they had to use two to three shots of Narcan to revive him.

He was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Butler County Jail.

The judge set Weir’s bond at $500,000 and requested that a public defender be appointed for Weir’s defense. His next court date is Oct. 24.