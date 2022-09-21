WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who posted a video on social media of himself with guns is going to prison. Police saw the video and arrested Alejandro Morales, 19, for criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Alejandro Morales. Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

Firearms found on Alejandro Morales. Courtesy: Wichita Police Department

The WPD Violent Crimes Community Response Team got a search warrant. As police were about to search a home in the 1700 block of S. Elizabeth, they saw Morales leaving. They arrested him and then searched the house. While there, officers found four different handguns, including a highly-customized AK-47 pistol.

Morales pleaded no contest to three counts of criminal weapon possession by a convicted felon.

Judge Dave Dahl sentenced him to 19 months in prison.