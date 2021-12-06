Gunfire in truck ends with accused Topeka robber under arrest, 2 hurt

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple felony charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated robbery, after the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were treated for gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jericoe M. Wolford, 38, of Topeka, was riding in a red 1996 Ford Ranger in the 9000 block of Southwest Indian Hills Road when a gun he was holding went off. He wounded two people who were in the truck with him.

A 51-year-old male and a 29-year-old female were treated on Sunday, Dec. 5 just after 12:45 a.m. for non-life-threatening injuries. Wolford fired the gun while in the vehicle after what the sheriff’s office called a “disturbance.”

Wolford was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, criminal possession of a weapon, and possession of stolen property.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.