OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (FOX4KC) — Gunfire in a suburban Johnson County Neighborhood has residents increasingly worried.

Overland Park Police plan to increase patrol near 87th and Hadley, as they are concerned, after two drive-by shootings happened within two weeks.

“Scary situation,” neighborhood resident, Nick Nielson said.

Around 3 a.m. Nielson woke up to the sound of gunfire.

“Automatic gunshots going off,” Nielson said. “I had no idea what was going on or the direction it came from.”

He heard not one, not two, but at least a dozen gunshots. Nielson lives in a neighborhood where Overland Park police believe one home is being targeted.

“In Overland Park, you don’t have many drive-by’s, so it was very concerning,” Officer John Lacy said.

Police said the same house was also shot at last month. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in either shooting, but the damage is telling. Shattered glass on one window and multiple bullet holes cover the other.

“This has generally been a quiet neighborhood,” Nielson said.

He’s worried for the several families who live in the neighborhood with young children.

“It’s good to get some cameras on your doorbells and security outside your houses,” Nielson said. “I mean, this has been a great place to live, but pretty unsettling.”

“You never know where that bullet’s going to go. It could hit a child, it could hit an innocent person just standing by in the area,” Lacy said. “So, we want to make sure that we find these people who are doing this.”

He has a message for the people pulling the trigger.

“Stop. Stop right now,” Lacy said. “Don’t bring this into overland Park. Don’t bring this into the Kansas City metropolitan area, anywhere.”

There will be an increased police presence in the area, while they continue to investigate the shootings.