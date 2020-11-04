Hall charged with First degree murder, other charges for shooting death at Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Maurice Hall, 26, of Garland, Texas, has been charged Wednesday with Murder in the First Degree; intentional and premeditated, Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; and Certain felonies within 10 years. Hall is the murder suspect wanted in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita at Stryker Sports Complex over a week ago.

On Tuesday, Hall was booked on suspicion of murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and a misdemeanor warrant. He was arrested without incident Tuesday morning during a stop at Main and Kellogg and was wanted in connection to the shooting death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita.

Hall’s next court date is November 9. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

